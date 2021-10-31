Billings Chamber welcomes Cousins, Gambill, Pinnow, and Solberg

The Billings Chamber welcomes Kyra Cousins, Kelsi Gambill, Emily Pinnow and Cassie Solberg to our staff. Cousins takes the newly-created position of member and operations specialist, and Gambill joins as the communications and marketing specialist for the Billings Chamber. Pinnow comes on board as the Visitor Services manager for Visit Billings, and Solberg is taking on the role as marketing specialist for Visit Southeast Montana. Visit Billings and Visit Southeast Montana, our community and regional tourism marketing organizations, are managed by the Billings Chamber of Commerce.
Cousins is originally from Powell, Wyoming and moved to Billings in 2019. Prior to relocating, Cousins studied outdoor education and recreational services at Northwest College, spending time studying the positive effects of forest fires and presenting findings to the Shoshone National Forest Service. Cousins has been working in customer service for the last five years delivering an exceptional customer experience to both the professional and general public.
Kelsi Gambill grew up in Forsyth, Montana, landing in Billings after graduating with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture education from Montana State University. Gambill has great history with Montana State University Billings, where she earned a master’s degree in public relations and has worked since 2015. She comes to the Chamber with extensive public relations and communications experience and is looking forward to using her expertise to serve the business community. Gambill is passionate about agriculture and will also serve as the co-liaison to the Chamber Ag Committee.
Pinnow was born and raised in Billings. She moved to Spokane, Washington after high school to attend Whitworth University. She recently graduated with a bachelor’s degree in strategic communication and business. After graduating, Pinnow returned to Billings to begin her professional career with Visit Billings.
Solberg is a Montana native, growing up on her family’s farm and ranch in Denton. Solberg studied photography at Northwest College, earning an associate’s degree. She went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in mass communication and a master’s degree in public relations from Montana State University Billings. Since 2016, she worked for MSU Billings as both a communication specialist and adviser to students.