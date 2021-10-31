Billings Chamber welcomes Cousins, Gambill, Pinnow, and Solberg

The Billings Chamber welcomes Kyra Cousins, Kelsi Gambill, Emily Pinnow and Cassie Solberg to our staff. Cousins takes the newly-created position of member and operations specialist, and Gambill joins as the communications and marketing specialist for the Billings Chamber. Pinnow comes on board as the Visitor Services manager for Visit Billings, and Solberg is taking on the role as marketing specialist for Visit Southeast Montana. Visit Billings and Visit Southeast Montana, our community and regional tourism marketing organizations, are managed by the Billings Chamber of Commerce.

Cousins is originally from Powell, Wyoming and moved to Billings in 2019. Prior to relocating, Cousins studied outdoor education and recreational services at Northwest College, spending time studying the positive effects of forest fires and presenting findings to the Shoshone National Forest Service. Cousins has been working in customer service for the last five years delivering an exceptional customer experience to both the professional and general public.