Billings Clinic announces Nurses Week award winners

Congratulations to the Billings Clinic Nurses Week award winners for 2020 and 2021:

2020 award winners

Outstanding Nursing Support Staff Awards: Taylor Becker, MHW - I/P Psych Adult, Ashley Evenson, PCT - ED, Hiley Morrison, CNA - CVU, Megan Pierce, MA - SameDay Care

Outstanding Nurse Awards: Jonathan Baker, BSN, RN, OCN - ICC, Jenna Haacke, BSN, RN - Hospital Surgery, Scott Young, RN - ONU, Jamie Humphrey, BSN, RN - Cardiac Surgery, Sheree Haugen, BSN, RN - I/P Psych Youth

Nurse Nominated Outstanding Physician Award: Justin N. Bottsford-Miller, MD - Gyn Onc.

Outstanding Nurse Leader Award: Callie Vermandel, BSN, RN - Same Day Care, Shelley Baker, BSN, RN - Same Day Care, Christy Baxter, MSN, RN - Critical Care Services

Alice M. Gordon Lifetime Achievement Award: Donita Clarin, BSN, RN, CPEN, CPN - IPU

Outstanding Unit/Department Award: Inpatient Medical Unit

2021 award winners

Outstanding Nursing Support Staff Awards: Alexandria Larson - BC Activities Director, Amanda Ludwick, CNA - IPM, Cari Otis, MA - Internal Medicine, West End, Coltan Conner, CNA - ICU

Outstanding Nurse Awards: Ashley Nelson, BSN, RN- CVU, Arica Wendland, BSN, RN - IPS, Judy Serfazo, LPN - Endocrinology, Kayla Lemire-Phillips, BSN, RN, CMSRN - IPM, Shannon Rosenberg, BSN, RN, PCCN - CVU

Nurse Nominated Outstanding Physician Award: Collin Fischer, MD - Cardiology

Outstanding Nurse Leader Award: Amanda Haithcox, MSN, RN, CNML - IPM

Alice M. Gordon Lifetime Achievement Award: Carla Hunt, BSN, RN - CVU

Outstanding Unit/Department Award: Viral Triage Unit

