Fourteen registered nurses from the Billings Clinic Nurse Residency program received certificates of completion during a July 11 recognition ceremony. The ceremony marked the nurses' one-year completion of the nurse residency program. Nurse residents also presented their year-end evidence-based practice projects.
Receiving certificates were: Felicity Linger, RN; Paige Wagner, RN; Adam Hertig, RN; Carlee Bunkers, RN; Madeleine Hammond, RN; Julia Nelson, RN; Shay Shelhamer, RN; Kathryn Taillie; Rebecca Crabtree, RN; Lauren Jones, RN; Katie Nessan, RN; Brittany Wetstein, RN; Marina Rokke, RN; and Heather Carrier, RN.
The nurse residency program at Billings Clinic is accredited with distinction as a Practice Transition Program by the American Nurses Credentialing Center's Commission on Accreditation.
The nurse residency program at Billings Clinic helps new registered nurses bridge the gap in the transition from student to competent professional nurse over their first year of practice. The program consists of evidence-based learning strategies in a guided and supportive practice environment using experiential learning modalities such as high-fidelity simulation and case studies.