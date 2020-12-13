Billings Clinic internists receive teaching awards

Steven Gerstner, MD, and Kale Knudson, MD, internists at Billings Clinic, were named among eight recipients of the 2019-2020 WWAMI Excellence in Teaching Faculty awarded by the University of Washington Department of Medicine

Honorees are chosen in recognition of “Demonstrated Enthusiasm and Dedication to the Teaching of Medical Students and Residents.”

The recipients were selected from University of Washington clinical faculty in the Department of Medicine from the states of Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana, and Idaho (WWAMI).

The recognition is based on medical student nominations and committee selection.

