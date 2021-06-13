Billings Clinic receives national recognition from the American College of Surgeons

As a participant in ACS NSQIP, Billings Clinic is required to track the outcomes of inpatient and outpatient surgical procedures and collect data that assesses patient safety and can be used to direct improvement in the quality of surgical care.

“Providing safe, high-quality care means that we must constantly focus on the care and safety of our patients,” said Scott Ellner, DO, Billings Clinic CEO. “This recognition highlights the goal we have every day at Billings Clinic – to provide the best care for our patients with excellent outcomes. Our teams work incredibly hard to do this, and we are honored that our effort has been recognized.”