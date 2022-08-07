Billings Clinic recognized for heart disease, stroke care

Billings Clinic received two American Heart Association Get with the Guidelines and Mission: Lifeline achievement awards for its commitment to treatment of heart disease and stroke.

Billings Clinic received recognition for the American Heart Association’s Gold Plus with Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll with Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award and the Stroke Silver Plus with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite and Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll. As a participant in both programs, Billings Clinic qualified for the awards by demonstrating how it is committed to improving quality care.

Each year, program participants qualify for the award recognition by demonstrating how their organization has committed to providing quality care for heart disease and stroke patients. In addition to following treatment guidelines, Get with the Guidelines participants also provide education to patients to help them manage their conditions at home.