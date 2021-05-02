 Skip to main content
Billings' Cody Dutton earns CFA designation

Cody Dutton, an investment portfolio manager with First Interstate Wealth Management, recently earned his CFA designation. Upon the completion of three exams and meeting qualifying work experience standards as part of the membership application process, Dutton earned the designation, which is considered the highest set of credentials in the global investment management industry.

Dutton may be reached at 406-255-5216 or by emailing cody.dutton@fib.com.

Cody Dutton

Dutton
