Billings' credit unions donate $10,000 to Big Sky Senior Services

The Midland Empire Chapter of Credit Unions recently donated $10,000 to Big Sky Senior Services to support the organization’s mission of empowering and protecting seniors in the community. These funds were in addition to each credit unions’ efforts in raising money for BSSS’s 25th annual Rubber Duck Regatta, an annual fundraising event to prevent elder abuse.

“As credit unions, it is our goal to help and support the people and organizations that do so much for each of us,” said Brandon Scala, President of the Midland Empire Chapter of Credit Unions, in a press release. “Big Sky Senior Services is a vital organization that prioritizes one of our most vulnerable populations, and we are proud to assist them in any way that we can. We look forward to being committed partners for many years to come.”

The Billings' credit unions’ support goes beyond just contributing financially. The chapter has also been active sponsors for BSSS’s Rubber Duck Regatta fundraising event for the past 10 years. Participating credit unions sell rubber ducks in their offices, advertise the events to their members, and help staff the activities at the regatta each year.