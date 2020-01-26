{{featured_button_text}}

Billings Depot recently announced its 2020 executive committee and board of directors.

The board will be led by Leif Welhaven, LW Consulting, as president; Lee Humphrey, Edward Jones, as vice president; John Reas, US Bank, as treasurer; and Molly Schwend, PR and advocacy consultant, as secretary.

Board directors include: Spencer Frederick, Stockman Bank; Shilo Cook, Century 21 Karl DeCock, Cushing Terrell; Marcell Bruski, Big Sky Economic Development; Cathy Davie, Wipfli; Lora Mattox, City of Billings; Cam Schieno, Magic City Casino & Catering; Karl DeCock, Cushing Terrell; Adrianna Potts, Crowley Fleck; Meri McGlone, First Interstate Bank; and Cassie LaGrecca, Better to Gather.

