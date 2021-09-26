Billings dermatology clinic announces name change

"It is an honor that Dr. Phillip Tallman has entrusted me to maintain the same high level of care for his patients and staff that he has provided over his many years of faithful service. I am extremely grateful at the warm welcome I have received this past year and am thrilled to have the opportunity to serve Billings and its surrounding communities for many years to come" said Riddle. "We felt it was important to change the name of our clinic to highlight our commitment to being Billings’ premier skin care provider while also showing our pride in being located in Montana's dynamic medical center."