Billings dermatology clinic announces name change

Tallman Dermatology & Medical Spa, a Billings dermatology clinic offering medical, surgical and aesthetic dermatology services to the Montana/Wyoming region since 2002, announced it has changed its name to Billings Dermatology & Aesthetics.
The name change was prompted by the sale of the practice to Dr. Tanya Riddle, board-certified dermatologist and dermatopathologist, in April 2021, and Dr. Phillip Tallman’s desire to scale back his practice and retire in the coming year.
The new name reflects continued local ownership of the long-standing dermatology practice, as well as the experienced team of staff and providers that represent more than 150 years of experience providing dermatology care in this office.
The name is changing - but the locations, dedicated staff, and mission to provide the highest quality of care in medical, surgical and aesthetic dermatology remain the same.
"It is an honor that Dr. Phillip Tallman has entrusted me to maintain the same high level of care for his patients and staff that he has provided over his many years of faithful service. I am extremely grateful at the warm welcome I have received this past year and am thrilled to have the opportunity to serve Billings and its surrounding communities for many years to come" said Riddle. "We felt it was important to change the name of our clinic to highlight our commitment to being Billings’ premier skin care provider while also showing our pride in being located in Montana's dynamic medical center."