Billings Education Foundation names McCandless executive director

Kelly McCandless has been named the new executive director for the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools.

McCandless makes this move after more than 13 years with the Billings Chamber of Commerce. She left the organization after several years in senior leadership and brings a depth of experience in nonproﬁt management to the Foundation.

“We’re excited to bring Kelly in to lead the Foundation for Billings area kids,” said Foundation Board President Heidi Davey of Altana Federal Credit Union. “Her community connections as well as her expertise in communication, marketing, public relations, and nonproﬁt leadership will serve the organization well.”

McCandless is a fellow of the United States Chamber of Commerce Business Leads program focusing on K-12 education as it relates to workforce development. Additionally, she spearheaded early childhood and childcare programming for the Billings Chamber, is the current president of the Wise Wonders Science and Discovery Museum Board of Directors, and has received national awards for her work in communications.