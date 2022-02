Jake Iverson has joined The Billings Gazette newsroom as the arts reporter. Born and raised in Billings, he graduated from the University of Montana.

Prior to arts, Iverson was a night editor at the Gazette, and has written for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and Montana Kaimin.

He'll be covering arts, culture and their many intersections, while helping tell the story of an area he loves.

He may be reached at 406-657-1359 or via email at jiverson@billingsgazette.com.

