Emma Swanson has joined The Billings Gazette newsroom as an editorial administrative assistant. As a Montana native, she is a recent graduate of Rocky Mountain College with a degree in Creative Writing as well as Psychology. Swanson has been published in The Montana Quarterly and The Allegheny Review for both fiction and nonfiction. Swanson enjoys traveling and is an avid reader. She can often not be found, as she is in her room reading. Those who are persistent can reach her at 406-657-1469 or via email at eswanson@billingsgazette.com.
Billings Gazette announces new hire
- Billings Gazette
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Visit Billings along with Sunshine & Bourbon, Visit Billings’ creative agency of record, won bronze in the Integrated Marketing Campaign category in the Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International’s (HSMAI) Adrian Awards.
Pat Angland has joined Stockman Wealth Management as managing director of the Billings office.
First Interstate officials are excited to announce three additions to the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation Board of Directors, Julie Sco…
The board of directors of Opportunity Bank of Montana has named Laura Clark, executive vice president, chief financial officer, and chief oper…
Jackie Jones joins PacificSource Health Plans as Director of Montana Government Relations. Jones brings to this position a deep knowledge of h…
James Bokovoy earned the Certified Backyard Bird Feeding Specialist status.
The Suicide Prevention Coalition of Yellowstone Valley recently honored Joan Nye for her decades of volunteer work in suicide prevention.