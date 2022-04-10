 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Billings Gazette announces new hire

Swanson

Emma Swanson

 Courtesy photo

Emma Swanson has joined The Billings Gazette newsroom as an editorial administrative assistant. As a Montana native, she is a recent graduate of Rocky Mountain College with a degree in Creative Writing as well as Psychology. Swanson has been published in The Montana Quarterly and The Allegheny Review for both fiction and nonfiction. Swanson enjoys traveling and is an avid reader. She can often not be found, as she is in her room reading. Those who are persistent can reach her at 406-657-1469 or via email at eswanson@billingsgazette.com.

