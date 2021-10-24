Jade Feldman has joined The Billings Gazette newsroom as an editorial administrative assistant. She is a recent transplant to Billings from Florida where she spent the past 20 years in various roles of the automotive and traditional book publishing industries. Feldman has a lengthy background in creative writing and has more than 80 fiction titles and more than 200 non-fiction articles published to date under pen names. She will be working as the newsroom editorial assistant as well as handling the Billings Enjoy Entertainment Guide. She may be reached at 406-657-1469 or via email at jfeldman@billingsgazette.com.
Billings Gazette announces new hire
Related to this story
Most Popular
The following Montana State University Billings undergraduate students have been named to the Dean’s List for their academic honors in the sum…
Strategic Retirement Plans welcomes Kaelen Shay as a new hire. He has passed four CPA tests and passed his series-65 test, putting him on trac…
The Montana Healthcare Awards program recognizes health care professionals and organizations.
Kyle Schlichenmayer of Coldwell Banker Commercial Real Estate earns CCIM designation. CCIM stands for Certified Commercial Investment Member. …
Big Sky Care Connect (BSCC), Montana’s designated health information exchange (HIE), has announced the hiring of Ben Tyrrell as its chief exec…