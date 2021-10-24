 Skip to main content
Billings Gazette announces new hire

Jade Feldman has joined The Billings Gazette newsroom as an editorial administrative assistant. She is a recent transplant to Billings from Florida where she spent the past 20 years in various roles of the automotive and traditional book publishing industries. Feldman has a lengthy background in creative writing and has more than 80 fiction titles and more than 200 non-fiction articles published to date under pen names. She will be working as the newsroom editorial assistant as well as handling the Billings Enjoy Entertainment Guide. She may be reached at 406-657-1469 or via email at jfeldman@billingsgazette.com.

