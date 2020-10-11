Billings Job Service names Employer of Choice honorees

Billings Jobs Service recently recognized three area companies as an Employer of Choice. Anderson ZurMuehlen, PayneWest Insurance, and First Interstate Bank.

The EOC program was started by the Montana State Employers Council to recognize organizations throughout Montana that work to engage their employees and serve their community.

The nomination process allows the organization to describe their benefits, leadership and workplace culture, methods of employee development, and level of community orientation.

The Billings JSEC presented each organization with a plaque. The nominations are also submitted to a statewide EOC program, hosted by MSEC, an industry-driven organization that supports the Montana Department of Labor and Industry, as well as all of the JSECs throughout the state.

MSEC chose Anderson ZurMuehlen as one of their award recipients, further honoring their efforts within the organization and the community.

Funds for the local program are raised through events such as the Jobs Jamboree and professional development opportunities hosted by the Billings JSEC for the local business community.

