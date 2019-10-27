The Montana Medical Association recently selected 18 medical professionals statewide for its Healthcare Excellence in Leadership Program.
Billings health care providers selected for the 2019/20 Program are:
- Jeri Lynn Casagrande, D.O., Family Medicine, Billings Clinic
- J. Erin Hixon, M.D., Family Medicine, RiverStone Health
- Janis Langohr, M.D., Pediatrics, St. Vincent Healthcare
- Elliy Phillips, PA-C, Cardiology, Billings Clinic
The program was developed in 2013 by physicians in response to increasing demands for physicians to step into new and emerging leadership roles and engage in health care policy discussions. Participating professionals will attend six monthly sessions across Montana to learn about top health care issues facing Montana and gain leadership skills to transform their practice, medical facility, and community.
For more information, go to mmaoffice.org.