Billings' Michael Vondra earns Certified Financial Planner certification

Billings' Michael Vondra earns Certified Financial Planner certification

Financial Adviser Michael Vondra of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Billings has been authorized by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards to use the certification mark CFP. Vondra successfully completed the CFP board's initial certification requirements, which include completion of financial planning coursework and passing a comprehensive examination.

Mike and Branch Office Administrator Flyssa may be reached at 406-247-0748. You may also visit his website at www.edwardjones.com/michael-vondra.

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Visit edwardjones.com or the recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com.

