Billings native Ryan Majerus appointed to Biden Administration

Ryan Majerus was appointed by the Biden Administration as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Policy and Negotiations at the U.S. Department of Commerce. In this senior role, Ryan helps lead the Commerce Department’s international trade compliance and enforcement efforts, works with U.S. industry and businesses in combating unfair trade practices, and serves as Commerce’s representative in several trade negotiations and international bodies. He also leads numerous offices undertaking these efforts.

Prior to his appointment, Ryan served as Senior Counsel at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, where he helped lead the agency’s appellate and Supreme Court advocacy; as Assistant General Counsel at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, where he litigated several cases before the World Trade Organization and worked in several areas of U.S. trade policy; and as a trial attorney at the U.S. Department of Justice.

Ryan was born and raised in Billings. He graduated from Billings West High School in 2003 then attended and graduated from both Georgetown University and Georgetown University Law Center. Ryan lives in Alexandria, Virginia, with his wife Samantha and daughter Juliette.

