 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Billings physicians selected for Teacher of the Year Awards

Billings physicians selected for Teacher of the Year Awards

{{featured_button_text}}

Three Billings physicians have been selected for Teacher of the Year awards by Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana, Idaho (WWAMI) medical students who trained in Billings over the past year.

  • Tersh McCracken, MD, of Billings Clinic obstetrics and gynecology, was selected as Third Year OBGYN Preceptor.
  • Mark Nicholson, MD, in private psychiatric practice, was chosen as Third Year Psychiatry Preceptor.
  • James Richards, MD, of the NeuroScience Center at St. Vincent Healthcare, was named Fourth Year Neurology Preceptor.

Additionally:

  • Kathy Jandro was selected as Outstanding Administrative Assistant. She works with Dr. Mark Nicholson.

Third- and fourth-year WWAMI medical students from the University of Washington selected these award winners. About 120 WWAMI students completed six-week rotations in the Billings area during the 2019-2020 academic year. The Billings WWAMI Track Office is located at RiverStone Health.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Four join DOWL
Success Stories

Four join DOWL

Donielle Engebretson, Jack Krusemark, Shannon Muenchow and Janice Williams Blansett recently joined DOWL’s Billings office.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News