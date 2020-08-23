Billings physicians selected for Teacher of the Year Awards

Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Three Billings physicians have been selected for Teacher of the Year awards by Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana, Idaho (WWAMI) medical students who trained in Billings over the past year.

Third- and fourth-year WWAMI medical students from the University of Washington selected these award winners. About 120 WWAMI students completed six-week rotations in the Billings area during the 2019-2020 academic year. The Billings WWAMI Track Office is located at RiverStone Health.