Billings physicians selected for Teacher of the Year Awards

Three Billings physicians have been selected for Teacher of the Year awards by Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana, Idaho (WWAMI) medical students who trained in Billings over the past year.
- Tersh McCracken, MD, of Billings Clinic obstetrics and gynecology, was selected as Third Year OBGYN Preceptor.
- Mark Nicholson, MD, in private psychiatric practice, was chosen as Third Year Psychiatry Preceptor.
- James Richards, MD, of the NeuroScience Center at St. Vincent Healthcare, was named Fourth Year Neurology Preceptor.
Additionally:
- Kathy Jandro was selected as Outstanding Administrative Assistant. She works with Dr. Mark Nicholson.
Third- and fourth-year WWAMI medical students from the University of Washington selected these award winners. About 120 WWAMI students completed six-week rotations in the Billings area during the 2019-2020 academic year. The Billings WWAMI Track Office is located at RiverStone Health.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.