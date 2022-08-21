Billings PT in Motion Clinic expands for fourth time in 5 years

BILLINGS – Physical Therapy in Motion has done it again. Under the local ownership of third generation Montanan Laura Winkler, PT, DPT, the company has completed its fourth expansion in the last five years.

This most recent addition added 2,000 square feet to its West End clinic, which was the company’s only location when Laura acquired ownership in 2013. At that time, it was a mere 2,000 square feet with two fulltime employees. Today, 11 providers and 20 total staff members call Physical Therapy in Motion home and serve the greater Billings community out of two clinic locations that make up a total footprint of over 10,000 square feet.

Laura credits the company’s success to a culture of comradery and clinical brilliance that has developed from having the right people in every position on the team. “Everyone here is really passionate about physical therapy and providing patient-centered care – and I mean everyone. Not just our therapists, but also our receptionists. technicians, and other administrative professionals in our company.”

“Our desire to provide the highest quality of care to our patients brings us together every day, and we’re always evaluating what we can do as a team to provide each individual with the best experience.”

It’s a pursuit that can’t help but grow, and the proof is that Physical Therapy in Motion’s recent expansion officially quintupled the space Laura started with.

And the team at PT in Motion is just getting started. At 34-years old, Laura is on the brink of her 10-year anniversary as a business owner. By the end of the year, the group at PT in Motion will have served over 10,000 patients. To put that accumulative figure into perspective, the company saw about 200 patient per year in the early 2010s. Last year, 1,800 people receive the care they needed from Physical Therapy in Motion.

Not only has her growth made a positive impact to increase access locally – as most healthcare providers are booked out for weeks, if not months – but the company’s growth has also garnered recognition at the national level. Physical Therapy in Motion has appeared three years consecutively since 2019 on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies List, a prestigious ranking of companies from all industries. The list provides a snapshot of the most successful companies within America’s independent small business sector, and being acknowledged is a significant milestone of entrepreneurial growth and success.

But esteemed accolades were never the goal. They are just the byproduct of striving to provide the absolute best physical therapy services in the Billings community.

“The most rewarding part about this whole journey is that my team has truly built our reputation off helping patients with complex plans of care – the ones that have sought multiple medical interventions without success,” says Laura. “That’s where we excel. We provide answers and solutions to pain that’s complex and has maybe been there for years.

Now that Laura has built the space to care for the community, her next focus is to continue developing her staff. When asked about the most gratifying part of ownership after 10 years, Laura brings the conversation back to her team, “I am so grateful for all of my staff and couldn’t have done any of this without them.”

Physical Therapy in Motion is a locally owned, private physical therapy practice with two clinic locations in Billings, Montana.