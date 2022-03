The following students have been named to the 2021 fall semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university announced.

Jacob Molloy of Billings is a Sophomore in the College of Liberal Arts

Carter Hughes of Sidney is a Sophomore in the Col of Education/Human Development

To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.

