 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale announces new board members

Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale announces new board members

The Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale (BSOC) welcomes five new members to the board of directors for 71st Season.

New members to the BSOC board of directors for the 2021-2022 season are Margit Thorndal, retired educator from Laurel; Devin Wertman, First Interstate Bank; Dr. Sepehr Eskandari Provost, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, MSUB; Candy Holzer, retired BSOC Education Director; Tom Hohn, Hohn Engineering PLLC. Additionally, Ashley Miller, New York, New York was appointed interim board member during the 20-21 season and will remain for 21-22 season.

The BSOC is also recognizing the contributions of previous board members whose terms ended with the 2020-2021 season. They include Penny Doak, U.S. Bank; Abigail Reno, City Vineyard; Bob Wilmouth, President of Rocky Mountain College; Ann Kosempa, The Pub Station; and Robert Saunders.

A complete list of the Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale Board of Directors can be found at www.billingssymphony.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Delta Variant Surges as Covid-19 Vaccine Myths Spread

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News