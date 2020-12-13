Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale names boards and leadership team

The Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale recently announced new members of its board of directors for the July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021 season and announced the Montana Development Company board and BSOC’s leadership team. Directors are volunteers.

BSOC Officers include Bob Quam, retired pastor and camp director BSOC president; Leslie Blair, retired marketing and planning at Billings Clinic, vice president; Susan Barrow, retired, secretary; Scott Brown of The Base Camp, co-treasurer; Elizabeth Goetz of Eide Bailly, co-treasurer; Bob Griffin of Crowley Fleck, past-president.