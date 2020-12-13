 Skip to main content
Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale names boards and leadership team

Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale names boards and leadership team

The Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale recently announced new members of its board of directors for the July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021 season and announced the Montana Development Company board and BSOC’s leadership team. Directors are volunteers.

BSOC Officers include Bob Quam, retired pastor and camp director BSOC president; Leslie Blair, retired marketing and planning at Billings Clinic, vice president; Susan Barrow, retired, secretary; Scott Brown of The Base Camp, co-treasurer; Elizabeth Goetz of Eide Bailly, co-treasurer; Bob Griffin of Crowley Fleck, past-president.

BSOC directors include Penny Doak of US Bank, Liz Fulton, retired; Marjorie Fulton, retired; Dr. Mike Guerin of RiverStone Health; Ann Kosempa of the Pub Station; Dr. Jeff Lindenbaum of Billings Clinic; Zachary Mathes, BSOC’s principal timpanist; Christine Maragos of the Northern Hotel; Lynn Marquardt, retired SD2 French teacher; Robyn Miller, retired; Julie Johnson, BSOC violinist; Jase Norsworthy of RE/MAX; Dr. Mark Randak, retired from Billings Clinic; Abigail Reno, owner of City Vineyard; Robert Saunders, self-employed; Joseph Soueidi of Guthals, Hunnes & Reuss, PC; Tracy Mouser of Rocky Mountain College; Bob Wilmouth, president of Rocky Mountain College.

The BSOC Executive Committee includes Bob Quam; Leslie Blair; Bob Griffin; Elizabeth Goetz; Anne Harrigan, music director of the BSOC, and Ignacio Barrón Viela, executive director of the BSOC.

The Montana Development Company board of directors are Bob Quam; Leslie Blair; Bob Griffin; Elizabeth Goetz; Diane Boyer Jerhoff; Tom Hohn; Anne Harrigan, music director of the BSOC; and Ignacio Barrón Viela, executive director of the BSOC.

