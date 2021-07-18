 Skip to main content
Billings TrailNet receives $5K grant for Stagecoach Trail development

Billings TrailNet has been awarded a $5,000 grant from REI Co-op to support the nonprofit's work in connecting people to the outdoors. The REI Co-op grant will allow Billings TrailNet to increase its capacity in both encouraging bicycling and in developing the Stagecoach Trail.

While the Stagecoach Trail is estimated to cost at least $3 million to build, Billings TrailNet is hoping to kick off fundraising and get the project started with engineering the trail.

“Fundraising for city infrastructure takes a sizeable effort for a small nonprofit,” says Kristi Drake, Billings TrailNet’s Executive Director. “The people-power and resources that REI can provide, together with our motivated members at Billings TrailNet, give us a nice jump start in our efforts.”

To celebrate their partnership, REI and Billings TrailNet plan to collaborate on a service project after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

