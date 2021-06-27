Billings Wild Birds Unlimited owner graduates from Master Naturalist class

Kathy Haigh, local owner of the Billings Wild Birds Unlimited at 111 S. 24th St. W., Suite 27, is a spring 2021 graduate of the Master Naturalist class. The course consists of 40 hours of combined online, classroom and field experience, and includes training in traditional naturalist disciplines such as botany and entomology, wildlife and habitat management, and interpretation and communication. Montana Master Naturalist participants receive certification through the Montana Natural History Center. She may be reached at 406-245-1640.