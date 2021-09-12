 Skip to main content
Billings WWAMI awards announced

Billings WWAMI awards announced

Medical students in the WWAMI (Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana, Idaho) program recently honored two Billings physicians as preceptors for 2020-2021. This longstanding program trains third- and fourth-year WWAMI students in Billings hospitals and clinics.

The 103 medical students who completed clinical rotations in Billings over the past year selected Dr. Steve Gerstner, of Billings Clinic, as Internal Medicine Preceptor of the Year. The students chose Dr. Kat Dietrich as Palliative Care Preceptor of the Year because of her work with them at St. Vincent Healthcare.

Angie Heaney at St. Vincent Healthcare received the Annual Administrative Assistant Award for her outstanding help to the Eastern Montana Area Health Education Center in facilitating these student rotations.

This medical training would not be possible in our community without the many Billings physicians who agree to teach WWAMI students.

Dr. Kat Dietrich

Dietrich
Dr. Steve Gerstner

Gerstner
Angie Heaney

Heaney
