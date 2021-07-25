 Skip to main content
Bishops Cuts and Color announces new hires

Bishops is announcing the recent hiring of three new employees; Jessica Garza, Cody Larson, and Rylee Hayes. Jessica Garza is a their new stylist with over 11 years of experience behind the chair and as a trainer she brings a wealth of skill and knowledge to the shop. In addition to barbering, Cody Larson specializes in colors and long cuts. Rylee Hayes has been doing hair for three years with a passion for blonde colors. A native of Wyoming, she brings her "Your life is as good as you make it!" attitude to share with all of her clients.

