Christina Bloesser, Victoria Helfenstein and George Platt recently joined DOWL’s Billings office.
Bloesser joined as a people department assistant. She has experience as a payroll/benefits administrator assisting clients and employees by processing payroll, administering benefits, recruiting, facilitating onboarding and ensuring businesses maintain legal compliance and HR best practices. In her current role, she’ll support the human resource efforts of all DOWL offices throughout the Mountain West, Pacific Northwest, Arizona and Alaska.
Helfenstein joined as a structural engineer in the bridge, structural and marine practice area. She recently graduated from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology with a civil engineering degree. She has experience modeling structural elements, analysis and design of building structures, dams and hydraulic structures, and foundation design. At DOWL, Helfenstein will be working on structural projects throughout the western U.S. and Alaska including bridges, retaining walls, water and wastewater treatment facilities, dams and irrigation/hydraulic structures.
Platt joined as a municipal engineer in the water supply and wastewater engineering subpractice area. He recently graduated from Montana State University with a master's degree in chemical engineering. He completed his master’s research at MSU’s Center for Biofilm Engineering where he studied the re-use and recycling of coalbed methane production water for enhanced microbial gas production. Platt is experienced in surface/ground water quality monitoring, biofilm reaction-diffusion modeling, bioreactor design and microbial community analysis.