Bluebird Sweets was recently named the Sweetest Cake Bakery in Montana by Dawn Foods in its annual Sweetest Bakery in America Contest. The bakery competed against over 1,000 other bakeries across the United States.
Owned by Andrea Vacek, Bluebird Sweets is best known for its award-winning wedding cake design and gravity-defying sculptural cakes.
You have free articles remaining.
In the third year of the competition, Dawn Foods invited communities throughout the U.S. and Canada to vote from July 1-Sept. 30 and help their favorite bakery win the title of Sweetest Bakery in America and Sweetest Bakery in Canada. Dawn Foods received over 1.4 million votes via text and online throughout the contest. Participating customers also saw up to 9% sales growth throughout the contest.
Bluebird Sweets may be reached by calling 272-6417, or emailing baker@bluebirdsweets.com.