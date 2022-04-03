 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bokovoy receives the Certified Backyard Bird Feeding Specialist status

James Bokovoy earned the Certified Backyard Bird Feeding Specialist status. Employees must complete extensive training on the hobby of backyard bird feeding, including mastering specialized course materials, reading required books and viewing ornithological videos. The final step is to successfully pass the certification exam. He is employed by Wild Birds Unlimited located at 111 South 24th Street West in Billings.

James Bokovoy CBFS.jpg

Bokovoy

 Courtesy Photo
