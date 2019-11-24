Bonnie Deverniero was recently named director of equine programs for the Northern International Livestock Exposition.
In 2016, Deverniero joined the NILE team as a volunteer on the Stetsons & Stilettos Committee and soon joined the Horse Committee. In 2017 she took on the role of sales clerk for the fall stock show.
Deverniero attended Miles Community College and Montana State University in Billings, concentrating in equine science and biology. She has worked as a bank teller, customer service rep, office manager and insurance saleswoman.
DeVerniero also has an extensive history in 4-H, as well as FFA, where she served as the Shepherd Chapter treasurer, vice-president and president. She also worked for Dr. Jeff Peila, DVM, as a vet assistant through her high school years.
Deverniero may be reached by emailing bonnie@thenile.org.