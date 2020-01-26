Josh Botnen was recently promoted to chief data and analytics officer at First Interstate Bank.
Botnen has successfully served as director of client experience at First Interstate since February 2018, driving the bank’s digital strategy as well as the creation of its online mortgage and credit card platforms. Prior to that, Josh served as First Interstate’s lead business intelligence analyst, director of data management and analytics, and director of DevOps.
In the newly created role of chief data and analytics officer, Botnen is responsible for implementing and executing all data and analytics standards across First Interstate Bank. He will work closely with colleagues in IT, Operations, and each of First Interstate’s lines of business to understand needs and develop solutions for clients and the company.
Botnen received a bachelor’s degree political science and German from St. Olaf College. He continued his graduate studies in political science at the University of Montana followed by extended education in applied statistics and data mining from Penn State University and University of California, San Diego. A Certified Scrum Product Owner, he is also a U.S. patent holder and inventor, published subject matter expert, and has certifications in product management.