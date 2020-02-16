Botts joins Century 21 Hometown Brokers

Botts joins Century 21 Hometown Brokers

Katie Botts recently joined Century 21 Hometown Brokers as a Realtor. She has a background in the hospitality and sales industry.

Botts may be reached at 672-3336 or kbotts95@gmail.com.

Katie Botts

BOTTS
