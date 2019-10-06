The Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County recently announced newly appointed corporate board of director officers. They are: Terry Sukut, JGA Architects Engineers Planners, board president; Jack Padon, Tyler Oil Co., board vice-president; and Robert Beers, community volunteer, board treasurer.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County welcomed Leah Harvey, banking center manager at Rocky Mountain Bank, to the board of directors.
Directors currently serving are: Natalie Bohlmann, MSUB; Stefeni Freese, Anderson ZurMuehlen & Co., board president-emeritus; Karen Grosz, Canvas Creek Team Builders; Ben Halverson, City Attorney’s Office; Tricia Harrison, Stockman Bank; Karen Hayes, Metro Realtors; Travis Heringer, Heringer Energy Resources Company; Nathan Hirsch, First Interstate Bank; Devan Hoiness, PayneWest Insurance; Gwen Kircher, community volunteer; Jay Kohn, community volunteer; Nicole Kreiger, Kampgrounds of America; Karen Long, LGI Construction; Suzanne Seppala, community volunteer; Greg Upham, Billings Public Schools; and Todd Vralsted, Wealth Management at UBS.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County Endowment Foundation also announced newly appointed board of director officers. They are: Patrick Angland, US Bank, president; Brian Brown, First Interstate Bank, vice-president; and Brenda Hittmeier, Stockman Wealth Management, treasurer.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County Endowment Foundation welcomed Randy Harvey, owner of Homestead Self Storage, to the board of directors.
Current board of directors are: Catherine Bergman, Langlas & Associates; Keith Cook, community volunteer; Jack Eagle, Yellowstone Bank; David Hummel, community volunteer; Randy Jacobs, community volunteer, past president; Skip King, ACE Hardware; Steve Knudson, Stifel; Greg McDonald, McDonald Land Development; W. Scott Mitchell, Holland & Hart, past president; and Mark Sorlie, Northwest Mutual, past president.