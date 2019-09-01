Maureen Brakke was recently named director for university marketing and communications at Montana State University Billings. She will assume her role on Sept. 3.
Brakke was most recently the marketing manager at the University of Utah Manufacturing Extension Partnership Center in Salt Lake City, where she built its marketing department from inception. Her other experience includes strategic marketing and communications, brand management and financial aid outreach within the Utah System of Higher Education.
Brakke holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Arizona State University and a master’s degree in public administration from DePaul University.
Members of the search committee for the director of university marketing and communications include Darrell Ehrlick, Jody Stahl, Bill Kennedy and Provost Melinda Arnold as chair. The search committee reviewed and evaluated 13 applicants which was narrowed to two finalists.