The Breakfast Exchange Club of Billings elected its 2019-2020 board officers and directors.
Officers are Rene Critelli, president; Dina Harmon, president elect; Ed Kaufman, treasurer; and Tanya Tweten, secretary.
Directors are Cory Hasiak, immediate past president, Dan Singer, Bruce Glennie, Shawneal Krauszer, Lisa Jensen, Wiley Taylor, and Tanner Critelli. Jerry Lindh was elected a director for the Breakfast Exchange Club of Billings Foundation.
The Breakfast Exchange Club of Billings was chartered in 1967. The club provides its 171 members with numerous volunteer opportunities in support of Americanism, community service, prevention of child abuse and youth development.
For more information, go to breakfastexchangeclub.org.