Breakfast Exchange Club of Billings elects board

The Breakfast Exchange Club of Billings elected its 2020-2021 board officers and directors.

Officers are Dina Harmon, president; Bruce Glennie, president elect; Ed Kaufman, treasurer; and Tanya Tweten, secretary.

Directors are Rene’ Critelli, immediate past president, Tanner Critelli, Ryan Jenkins, John Wilson, Shawneal Krauszer, Lisa Jensen, and Wiley Taylor.

Chris Kosine was elected a director for the Breakfast Exchange Club of Billings Foundation.

The Breakfast Exchange Club of Billings was chartered in 1967. The club provides its 168 members with numerous volunteer opportunities in support of Americanism, community service, prevention of child abuse and youth development. For more information, go to breakfastexchangeclub.org.

+11 
Dina Harmon

HARMON
+11 
Bruce Glennie

GLENNIE
+11 
Ed Kaufman

KAUFMAN
+11 
Tanya Tweten

TWETEN
+11 
Rene Critelli

R. CRITELLI

 Tausha Ann
+11 
Tanner Critelli

T. Critelli
+11 
Ryan Jenkins

JENKINS
+11 
John Wilson

WILSON
+11 
Shawneal Krauszer

KRAUSZER
+11 
Lisa Jensen

JENSEN
+11 
Wiley Taylor

TAYLOR
+11 
Chris Kosine

KOSINE
0
0
0
0
0

