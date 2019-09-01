John Russell, Guy Rogers, Michael Heringer, Scott Gratton, Kelly Gallinger and Robert Sterup, attorneys at Brown Law Firm, P.C., were selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2019 Mountain States Super Lawyers list. This is their 10th year on the list.
Jon Wilson and Adam Shaw, attorneys at Brown Law Firm, P.C., were selected by their peers as a Super Lawyers 2019 Mountain States Rising Star for the years 2018-2019.
Brown Law Firm is located at 315 N. 24th St., and may also be reached by calling 248-2611.