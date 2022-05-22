Bruce named as one of the 2022 Forbes Best-In-State Advisors

Cory Bruce, with Wells Fargo Advisors, has been named as one of Forbes Best-in-State Advisors.
The Forbes Best in State Wealth Advisor ranking algorithm is based on industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC, which does not receive compensation from the advisors or their firms in exchange for placement on a ranking. Investment performance is not a criterion.
Bruce can be reached at (406)247-8339 or Cory.Bruce@wellsfargo.com. More information on him can be found at wfadvisors.com/corybruce.