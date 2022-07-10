Business achiever: Dellinger tapped as new Scout Exec for BSA Montana

The Boy Scouts of America, Montana Council is pleased to announce the selection of Jory Dellinger as the 8th Scout Executive/CEO of the Montana Council, effective July 1, 2022.

Scout executive is the chief executive officer of the local council responsible for the administration, financing, marketing, motivation, recruiting, and staffing required for successful council operations.

Jory started his Scouting career in 2011 as the council Development Director. He moved on to become Director of Development, Chief Development Officer and Deputy Scout Executive/COO.

Jory has a degree in Business Management and continuing education credits towards earning his Certified Fundraising Executive (CFRE) designation.

Jory is an Eagle Scout and Vigil member of the Order of the Arrow. Jory was awarded the Silver Beaver award for outstanding service to youth in 2003. He enjoys camping, rafting, travel and destination fly fishing.

Over the years, Jory has served in several community, civic and school volunteer roles. He is married to Angela, fondly referring to her as the “foundation” of the Dellinger family. They have two grown children, Elizabeth, a graduate of the University of Montana and Eagle Scout Nathan, a senior at the University of Montana.

Please join us in congratulating Jory as he joins in partnership with the volunteers and staff of the Montana Council to deliver quality Scouting experiences to the young people in our great State.

The mission of the Boy Scouts of America is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law. Montana Council provides local youth with the tools they need to be great leaders who positively impact their community.