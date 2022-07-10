Business achiever: Eagle Mount Billings names Genna Southworth as new executive director

Eagle Mount Billings has selected Genna Southworth as the executive director of the organization. Southworth started her position in March and immediately coordinated Eagle Mount’s Happy Caddy Cup golf tournament, hired an outstanding new administrative/volunteer coordinator, and wrote and received a $20,000 grant from the Montana Council on Developmental Disabilities.

Prior to joining Eagle Mount Billings, Southworth has primarily worked in executive leadership in health and human services organizations and in higher education, including Montana State University Billings/City College, as well as having a business consulting/coaching company. Her career has been focused on service to vulnerable populations and in helping people reach their potential.

As executive director, Southworth will work closely with staff and the Eagle Mount Billings board to ensure the organization can achieve and maintain sustainable funding since the organization depends solely on individual donations, grants, and very modest participant fees. Her first efforts are to assist the board in creating new strategic and development plans, grow the board of directors, and increase the visibility of Eagle Mount throughout the community.

“My sister Lynn has developmental disabilities and would have loved the programs that Eagle Mount offers, had she had access to them. I do this work for her and for all our participants who otherwise would not be able to enjoy adaptive biking, skiing, horsemanship, soccer, golf, and summer camps. Eagle Mount allows me to lead not only with my business skills, but with my heart,” said Southworth. “There are many other people in our community who we can serve, and I look forward to having the financial, staff, and volunteer resources to do that.”

For more information about Southworth or Eagle Mount Billings, please call 406-969-2949 or email genna@eaglemountbillings.org.