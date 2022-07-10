Business achiever: Local business leader named 2022 Young Retailer of the Year

Jade Haynie, general manager of Northwest Hardware in Billings, Montana, was recently named one of the independent home improvement industry’s eight 2022 Young Retailer of the Year honorees by the North American Hardware and Paint Association.

In 2007, Haynie began working part time at Billings Hardware, unloading deliveries while attending college at Montana State University Billings with plans to transfer to Bozeman to pursue an engineering degree. He began questioning his future plans and in 2018, was offered a full-time position by Billings Hardware owner, TJ Comstock, who operated that location and two others under his parent company Northwest Hardware.

Haynie decided to take a break from school and accepted the full-time position. With the knowledge from DIY projects he worked on with his dad and his experience flipping houses in college with his uncle, Haynie spent his days unloading trucks, making deliveries, working the salesfloor and cash register and soaking up knowledge along the way. Haynie was soon closing the store and managing the tool department, where he added power tools.

In 2010, Haynie was promoted to assistant manager at the flagship store on Grand Avenue, where he reset the store layout, rearranged the fixtures and revamped the paint department. He became a customer favorite along the way through his knowledge, friendliness and willingness to go to any length to assist a customer.

Haynie was appointed the store manager for the new Broadwater location in 2012. He remodeled the entire building, helped pick out the merchandise and reworked the store’s layout. Haynie also brought in a full line of lawn mowers to the outdoor power equipment section of the lawn and garden department and added a repair shop to the new location.

In March 2013, the new Broadwater store opened and Haynie delivered nearly $1.3 million in first-year sales. Haynie’s focus on builder supplies, plumbing, electrical and lawn and garden resulted in the categories bringing in 51% of overall sales, and his repair shop generated $250,000 in revenue.

In 2014, Haynie increased sales by 49% during his second year as manager and assisted in the product selection of a newly added store in Havre and the reset of the original Grand Avenue location. In 2015, Haynie implemented the Paladin point-of-sale software in all five of Northwest’s locations, and by 2019, his hard work and assistance in the other locations led him to the position of general manager over all Northwest Hardware stores.

Soon after, COVID-19 brought challenges. Haynie installed sneeze guards at each location, made online ordering available, delivered products to homes, established curbside pickup and developed contingency plans for various scenarios that could occur in his stores.

During his first year as general manager, Haynie grew companywide sales to $9.9 million and increased the average ticket by over $2, exhibiting a 7% increase over the previous year.

In 2021, Northwest Hardware received an offer too good to refuse for their building on Grand Avenue and closed the store in September 2021, dispersing its inventory to the remaining locations and using the influx of cash to invest in the businesses’ future. Despite having one less location in 2021, Haynie increased average sales per location by 8.5%, increased margins by 2.3% to nearly 40% and raised the average ticket by over $1 to $31.12.

“I love getting to share my knowledge with other people,” Haynie says. “I love that I get to do something different every day. I don’t see myself ever getting out of the hardware industry. Ever since the first day on the floor at Broadwater, I’ve been hooked. It’s in my blood now. I live for this stuff.”

Community connection is at the heart of Haynie’s passion for the home improvement industry.

“What gets me out of bed every morning is knowing I’m going to be able to help someone. You can ask anyone and they’ll tell you my No. 1 thing is customer service,” Haynie says. “I love talking with and working with people. Just knowing I made a difference in someone’s day means the world to me.”