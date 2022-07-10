Business achiever: Mulvaney takes on assistant VP role at KOA

Kampgrounds of America, Inc. (KOA) has promoted Doug Mulvaney into an assistant vice president role within KOA’s campground design services. In his new role, Mulvaney will continue to advance KOA’s industry-leading campground design program.

Since joining KOA in 2008, Mulvaney has helped hundreds of independent campground owners elevate their investment with thoughtful and innovative design. As assistant vice president of campground design services, Mulvaney will lead a team of design experts that will expand KOA’s ability to bring a modern, forward-thinking experience to campgrounds across the U.S. and Canada.

“Since joining KOA almost 15 years ago, Doug has been the leading force in shaping and innovating campground design,” said Ann Emerson, chief operating officer of Kampgrounds of America, KOA System. “In expanding his role, we’re investing not just in the future of KOA as an outdoor hospitality leader, but also in the future of countless KOA owners and guests.”

In addition to overseeing all campground design, Mulvaney will develop training and educational resources to aid KOA franchisees in further developing their campground locations.

KOA’s design services are a unique offering in the campground industry. Through these services, franchise owners have free access to a team of design experts to help them make improvements to their business.

A long-time Billings resident, Mulvaney obtained a degree in business and marketing management from Montana State University Billings.