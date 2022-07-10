A meticulous, detail-oriented project architect, Jessy Proctor, has joined the team at A&E Design as a project manager in their Billings office. Founded in 1973, A&E Design is a multidisciplinary design firm with four offices across Montana – Billings, Bozeman, Missoula, and Kalispell – and one in Seattle, Washington. Proctor’s specialized expertise in health and wellness campuses, and skill in solving complex design challenges, make her an excellent addition to this local team of creatives. She earned her Master of Architecture from Montana State University and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Design.
Business achiever: Proctor takes on role as project manager at A&E Design
