Business achiever: Wegner joins Town & Country Supply Association as sales agronomist

Jaymi Wegner has joined Town & Country Supply Association as a sales agronomist. In her role, she works with growers to analyze their farm data to make management decisions. This includes recommendations for variable rate fertilizer, seeding, spraying maps, soil sampling, satellite imagery, and harvest data. Her service area encompasses the Hardin/Custer region. Originally from Columbus, Wegner holds a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Sciences and Communication and Leadership from the University of Idaho. Wegner may be reached at (406) 998-3561 or jwegner@tandcsupply.com.