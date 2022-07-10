Business achievers: 9 new doctors begin family medicine residency

The Montana Family Medicine Residency, based at RiverStone Health, recently welcomed nine new medical residents – the largest first-year class in its 27-year history. These family doctors will train for the next three years under the supervision of highly experienced medical faculty at RiverStone Health Clinic, Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare. The residency is sponsored jointly by those three health organizations.

Zack Cady, DO, grew up on a ranch near Lame Deer, graduated from Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine, Las Cruces, N.M., and Montana State University, Bozeman. His medical interests include rural full-spectrum practice, geriatrics, emergency, orthopedics, pain medicine, wilderness medicine, veterans’ health and point-of-care ultrasound.

Raul Chavarria, MD, moved to Montana from Miami, Florida. A graduate of Ross University School of Medicine, Barbados, and Florida International University in Miami, he is interested in preventative medicine, diabetic management, women’s health, including prenatal care, pediatric care, and wilderness medicine.

Eric Hjaltalin, DO, from Spokane, Wash., graduated from Rocky Vista University, Parker, Colo., and Carroll College in Helena. He is interested in sports medicine, pediatrics and comprehensive care.

Megha Mudireddy, MD, Grand Forks, N.D., graduated from the University of North Dakota School of Medicine, Grand Forks after earning a bachelor’s degree at the University of North Dakota. She is interested in women’s health, preventive medicine, pain management, sports medicine and skin diseases.

Luke Leary, MD, grew up in Oxford, Miss., and graduated from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine, Jackson. He is interested in rural full-spectrum practice, sports medicine, wilderness medicine and hospital medicine.

Grace Rose, DO, of Birdseye, Utah, graduated from Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences, School of Osteopathic Medicine, Yakima, Wash., and Southern Utah University, Cedar City. She is interested in obstetrics, pediatrics, addiction medicine, rural health and diabetes management.

Joel M Ross, DO, of Farmington, Utah, graduated from Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine in Las Cruces, N.M, and Weber State University, Ogden, Utah. He is interested in family medicine, wilderness medicine and integrative medicine.

Shae Saunders, MD, of Bozeman, is a graduate of American University of Antigua College of Medicine and Metropolitan State University of Denver/University of Colorado Denver. She is interested in public health and social determinants of health and wellness, restorative justice in healthcare and health equity, women’s health and ob-gyn.

David Supinski, MD, of Baxter, Minn., graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School in Minneapolis Minn., and Concordia College, Moorhead, Minn. He is interested in rural family medicine, preventative medicine, emergency medicine, sports and exercise medicine, maternity and newborn care.