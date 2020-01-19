St. Vincent Healthcare has been recognized by The American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, a leading gastrointestinal medical society, for quality and safety. SCL Health Medical Group-Billings Gastroenterology is one of more than 400 endoscopy units to be granted recognition since 2009.
The ASGE Endoscopy Unit Recognition Program honors endoscopy units that have demonstrated a commitment to patient safety and quality in endoscopy as evidenced by meeting the program’s rigorous criteria, which includes following the ASGE guidelines on privileging, quality assurance, endoscope reprocessing, CDC infection control guidelines and ensuring endoscopy staff competency.