Business digest

RiverStone Health Clinic has received two 2020 quality improvement grants from the federal Health Resources and Services Administration:

  • The Advancing Health Information Technology for Quality Award of $10,750 recognizes advances to increase access to care and improve quality between 2018 and 2019.
  • The Patient Centered Medical Home Recognition Award of $45,000 reflects RiverStone Health Clinics’ accreditation as a Patient Centered Medical Home.

HRSA recently announced awards totaling $811,084 in quality improvement grants to Montana community health centers as part of $117 million allocated nationwide.

