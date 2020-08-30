Business digest

RiverStone Health Clinic has received two 2020 quality improvement grants from the federal Health Resources and Services Administration:
- The Advancing Health Information Technology for Quality Award of $10,750 recognizes advances to increase access to care and improve quality between 2018 and 2019.
- The Patient Centered Medical Home Recognition Award of $45,000 reflects RiverStone Health Clinics’ accreditation as a Patient Centered Medical Home.
HRSA recently announced awards totaling $811,084 in quality improvement grants to Montana community health centers as part of $117 million allocated nationwide.
