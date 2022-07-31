 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Caitlin M Helmer is certified appraiser

  • 0

Caitlin M. Helmer recently completed all the requirements associated with achieving status as a Montana general certified appraiser.

Helmer, a graduate of the University of Montana with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, is employed by the firm of Hall-Widdoss & Company, Real Property Valuations & Consulting with offices in Missoula and Billings. The firm provides real property valuations throughout Montana, Idaho and Wyoming, including residential, multi-family, commercial, industrial and rural/recreational land appraisals and litigation support services.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US economy shrinks for a second quarter, fuelling recession fears

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News