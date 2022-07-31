Caitlin M Helmer is certified appraiser

Caitlin M. Helmer recently completed all the requirements associated with achieving status as a Montana general certified appraiser.
Helmer, a graduate of the University of Montana with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, is employed by the firm of Hall-Widdoss & Company, Real Property Valuations & Consulting with offices in Missoula and Billings. The firm provides real property valuations throughout Montana, Idaho and Wyoming, including residential, multi-family, commercial, industrial and rural/recreational land appraisals and litigation support services.