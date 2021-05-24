CASA of Yellowstone County honors volunteer advocates

During Volunteer Appreciation Month, CASA of Yellowstone County honored 15 volunteer advocates who have dedicated more than seven years in service to children in local foster care.

CASA of Yellowstone County is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to advocate for a safe and permanent home for abused and neglected children in Yellowstone County. For more information on getting involved with CASA of Yellowstone County, contact emily@yellowstonecasa.org or call 406-259-1233.